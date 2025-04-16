‘It May Be Too Late If PDP Waits Until 2027 To Acknowledge My Father’s Efforts’ – Gov Bala Mohammed’s Son

The eldest son of Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, Shamsudeen, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reform, reconcile, and appreciate loyalists like his father before the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Governor Mohammed-led PDP Governors’ Forum, after meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, rejected coalition talks with other opposition political parties ahead of the next general elections.

This decision, in many quarters, has been seen as a blow to the party’s leader, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who has been seen to have a preference for a coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Labour Party (LP).

In a post via X on Monday, April 16, 2025, Shamsudeen said PDP should strategise to win the 2027 presidential election and prevent a repeat of history by scapegoating his father after the polls.

He recalled the party’s historic victory in Bauchi during the 2023 presidential elections, which was the first time since 2003 when the state became the stronghold of former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

He attributed the victory to strategic mobilisation, unyielding resolve, and grassroots loyalty.

According to him, his father overcame formidable challenges, including factional disputes within the PDP, aggressive campaigns from the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by President Bola Tinubu and relentless internal and external pressures.

Bala Mohammed’s son insisted that all party stakeholders must perfect a workable plan for the party to win across the country in 2027.

He warned against allowing Governor Bala’s sacrifices for the PDP to be forgotten or undermined by vested interest within the party.

He said, “From 2003 onward, Bauchi became Muhammadu Buhari’s stronghold, cutting across political platforms—ANPP, CPC, and APC. Not even PDP’s Northern stalwart, Atiku Abubakar, could reverse the tide.

“Yet, against all odds, he delivered a historic victory for the PDP, even outperforming Atiku’s home state of Adamawa.

“Bauchi didn’t flip itself, It took my father’s political tact, unwavering loyalty, and sheer strength of character to achieve this feat. He defended the soul of the party in the North-East when it mattered most.

“The time for gratitude and unity is now. If the PDP waits until 2027 to acknowledge my father’s efforts, it may already be too late.”