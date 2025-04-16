If There Is Job, Militancy, Kidnapping Will Go – NLC Tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the government to intensify efforts to provide citizens with living wage works.

Naija News reports that NLC’s President, Joe Ajero, stated this on Tuesday at the launch of the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) in Abuja.

While commending the programme by the federal government, Ajero explained that Nigerians must be engaged in meaningful work to address the nation’s rising social vices.

The Labour leader stressed that engaged minds would not think of social vices. He added that militancy, kidnapping and other issues affecting the country would be reduced if jobs were made available for citizens.

“I want to acknowledge the programme today (Tuesday), we in the labour movement identify with any programme that enhances employment. And employment is the best way to cope with our social crisis.

“People that are engaged, people that are working will not think of other social crises. The level of militancy, kidnapping will be reduced to the barest minimum if we create jobs. And that is why the labour movement identifies with this.

“If this is properly implemented, Nigeria will be heaven of sort. And I want to say, at any stage where the input of the labour movement is required, where our assistance is required, we’ll be there because it will benefit the people of Nigeria.

“In the same vein, I pray that it will be a programme that will bring sustainable jobs, not casual jobs, not jobs that the wages will not be able to take you home,” he said.

While launching the LEEP initiative, Vice President Kashim Shettima, said President Bola Tinubu’s administration was up-skilling and re-skilling the citizens to prepare them for both jobs that are available and those ahead.

He noted that the national initiative “is designed to expand employment opportunities, equip Nigerians with critical skills, and drive economic empowerment through innovation and technology.

“LEEP is the fulfilment of the promise made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build a national ecosystem where every Nigerian worker can reach his full potential, and where technology enhances, not threatens our labour market.”

The Vice President explained that LEEP was a well-considered response to pressing national needs.

“The Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme, LEEP, is a well-considered response to a pressing national need. As jobs become increasingly vulnerable to technological disruption, our duty is not to lament but to prepare,” he stated.