‘I Had No Choice But To Jump Out Of The Car’ – Lady Accuses Ex-Lawmaker Of Assault

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, is facing serious accusations of attempted kidnapping and physical assault by his former secretary, Godiya Midenda, who later became his lover.

Naija News reports that Midenda detailed the troubling encounter in an interview with SaharaReporters, recounting the events that led to the allegations.

Midenda said her relationship with Uwak began in 2021, during an academic strike when she briefly worked as his secretary. While initially rejecting his advances, she eventually agreed to enter into a relationship with Uwak under specific conditions.

“I have known him since 2021, when I worked as his Secretary during the academic strike. “Afterwards, there was an indication that he had an interest in me, but I wasn’t really into him at that point. However, he was persistent,” Midenda explained.

Midenda claimed that, after some time, she agreed to pursue the relationship but set clear conditions. “I told him that if we must have something to do together, I will need certain things from him. I requested an iPhone Pro, ₦500,000, a job, and a laptop.”

She alleged that Uwak declined her requests, which led her to end the relationship. Despite this, the two later reconnected, with Uwak continuing to contact her intermittently and requesting to meet monthly.

“After we had the conversation, he said he couldn’t fulfill all those things and I said that’s fine, let us just end the whole thing. After a year, he came to where I was staying, and that’s how we ended up being involved again,” she recounted.

She added, “Despite the fact that he didn’t give me anything, he kept on calling, demanding that we meet once or twice a month but not frequently. Then he stopped having contact with me. I was confused because it wasn’t long when we were talking and then suddenly he stopped reaching out.”

Escalation: Kidnapping Attempt And Assault

The situation took a darker turn on Monday night when Midenda reported seeing Uwak near her residence. Hours later, at around 2:00 a.m., she was awakened by persistent phone calls and knocks at her door.

A person at the scene reportedly informed her that Uwak was outside, wanting to speak with her.

“I then gave up and decided that nothing was happening anymore and that I should just be by myself. But by 2 am today (Tuesday, April 15), he showed up at my place but before then, I saw him around 7 pm (on Monday) but I ignored him and didn’t say anything to him.

“By 2 am, my phone rang but because I was asleep, I didn’t hear the phone ringing until someone came knocking at my door. I opened the door and asked who was knocking. The person told me someone was looking for me outside.

“I said that I wouldn’t go outside by that time because it was very risky. He insisted that he had something to tell me. That I should come out regardless of the time, that it was something very important that he wanted us to discuss and that he had something to give me.

“I told him to leave it until morning because it was very late already, but he insisted. At some point, I had to switch off my phone. But the knocking continued. I had to turn on my phone again, and he still called and said I should come out,” she said.

After repeated pressure, she eventually stepped outside and entered his vehicle. What followed, she alleged, was a heated argument that turned violent.

Midenda said, “I was already exhausted, so I came out. We got into the car, then suddenly we started an argument. I had no idea what was happening. I tried to have a decent conversation with him but before I knew it, he started punching me in the face.

“I used my garment to cover my head as he was beating me. Then, I told him I needed to go back to my house because I didn’t understand what he was doing but at that point, he had started moving the vehicle.”

Midenda said she feared for her life as the vehicle moved toward the estate gate.

She said, “I tried opening, telling him to let me go, that I no longer wanted to do anything with him, so he should let me go because it was not by force, but he kept driving.

“Before he exited our estate gate, I had no choice but to jump out of the car because I didn’t know where he was taking me to, and it was very late and there was no one on the road.”

According to SaharaReporters, photos sent by Midenda reveal severe bruises on her legs, hands, and back.

Attempts to reach Uwak for comment were unsuccessful, as he did not answer calls to his mobile or WhatsApp. Text and WhatsApp messages sent at 9:18 PM and 10:00 PM on Tuesday were delivered, but as of the time of filing this report, he had not responded.