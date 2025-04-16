House Of Reps’ Committee Yet To Receive Clear Mandate On Rivers Emergency Rule

The 21-member Ad-Hoc Committee set up by the House of Representatives to oversee governance in Rivers State following the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu is still awaiting guidance on its specific mandate.

Naija News reports that the committee, which Speaker Tajudeen Abbas inaugurated on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, has yet to receive clear instructions or rules of engagement on how to carry out its duties.

The committee’s chairman, Julius Ihonvbere, who is also the House Leader, and other members were inaugurated in the National Assembly Complex in Abuja. However, some members of the committee have expressed concerns over the lack of direction.

The lawmaker representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State, Patrick Umoh, in an interview with Punch, said, “The committee has just been inaugurated today (Tuesday). We are yet to be fully briefed on the modalities and rules of engagement. We hope the clarifications will be provided in due course.”

Another member, speaking on the condition of anonymity, described the initial meeting as largely ceremonial.

The source stated, “Nothing took place at the meeting. We listened to the charge by the Speaker during the inauguration, and we are prepared to hit the ground running. The meeting was for members to familiarise with one another.”

Speaker Abbas Emphasises The Imperative Of Constitutional Oversight

During the inauguration, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas emphasised the temporary nature of the Rivers State administration under Sole Administrator Rear Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.).

Abbas reiterated that the Constitution requires the administrator to report to the National Assembly, as outlined under Section 11(4).

He said, “It is paramount to note that the current administration in Rivers State is inherently temporary. With the suspension of the state governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, and the entire House of Assembly, a caretaker administration has been installed under the stewardship of Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd.).”

Abbas highlighted the role of the committee in ensuring that the caretaker administration adheres to constitutional requirements, maintaining law and order while preparing for the return to democratic governance in the state.

The Speaker underscored the significance of the committee’s mission, stating, “This committee has a clear and non-partisan mandate. Its purpose is to monitor the implementation of federal directives and policies in Rivers State, ensure that the caretaker administration adheres to the law, and protect the public interest while facilitating the re-establishment of full democratic governance in the state.”

He added, “The task before this committee is not routine; it is a mission of national significance that will serve as a litmus test for our commitment to democratic principles and constitutional governance.”

In response, Prof Ihonvbere assured the Speaker and the National Assembly of the committee’s commitment to impartiality.

He said, “This is probably the strongest ad hoc committee ever set up since 2019. This will make our work a lot easier, and with the experience, exposure, dedication, and commitment to unbiased dispositions on national issues, I assure you, on behalf of my colleagues in the ad hoc committee, that we will not disappoint you, the National Assembly and Nigeria.”

Members of the committee include Prof Julius Ihonvbere (Chairman), Ali Isah (Deputy Chairman), Idris Wase, Muktar Betara, Sada Soli, Iduma Igariwey, Shehu Rijau, Wole Oke, Akarachi Amadi, Patrick Umoh, Isa Anka, and Chris Nkwonta, among others.

The representative for the South West, James Faleke, was absent from the inauguration.