Governor Okpebholo Predicts PDP’s Collapse In Edo State, Declares APC The ‘Winning Party’

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has forecasted the eventual collapse of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, following a significant number of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Okpebholo made this prediction during a meeting at his office with Nicholas Asonsere, the member representing Ikpoba Okha State Constituency, who recently defected from the PDP to the APC.

With Asonsere’s defection, the APC now holds a commanding majority in the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), with 15 members, while the opposition PDP has only nine.

A statement released by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, revealed that the Governor thanked the new APC members who had joined from other political parties.

He assured them that they would find a space of opportunity within the party, where their contributions would be valued and not discriminated against.

Governor Okpebholo said, “Thank you for the decision to join the APC and all of you that moved to our party. The winning party will not regret it. The party will stand with you as it is a place of unlimited opportunities.

“When I came into the APC, I never had the mind to contest for any position, but look at where I am today. I was pressured by people who love good things to contest as a senator and governor, and I won both elections, and today, look at where the State is.”

The Governor expressed confidence that the PDP would soon cease to be a political force in Edo State due to the APC’s commitment to development.

He emphasized that his focus remains on the welfare of Edo residents, with a determination to use the state’s resources effectively for development, which includes revenue from both Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) and the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

“Very soon, the opposition PDP will collapse in Edo State because of what the APC represents. My idea for Edo people is development. My focus is on development, and I will not be distracted from making life better for Edo people. I will utilize Edo resources, which is obtained from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and Federation Allocation Accounts Committee (FAAC).

“The resources meant for Edo people will be used to develop the State and make life comfortable for the people,” he declared.

Governor Okpebholo further highlighted that since assuming office, he had refrained from traveling abroad in order to prioritize the state’s development. He also criticized his predecessor, former Governor Godwin Obaseki, accusing him of deceiving the public about improvements in the education sector.

He said: “A big thank you to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and God Almighty for the progress and development in Edo State, as God is using some persons as instruments to save the State.

“On Wednesday, I went to Army Day Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okah Local Governments and noticed that Obaseki cheated Edo State as governor.

“JSS 1 and JSS 2 have just one classroom combined. We have just six classrooms in a whole school, and these structures are all dilapidated. With this school, I noticed that Obaseki cheated Edo people.”

The APC State Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, introduced Hon. Asonsere to Governor Okpebholo, confirming that the defection was voluntary and driven by the governor’s impressive developmental agenda.

“Your Excellency, your developmental strides in Edo State has shaken the foundation of the opposition party and the EDHA, leading to many opposition members cross carpeting to the ruling party APC,” he remarked.

Hon. Asonsere expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to join the APC, citing the Governor’s transformative impact on the state as his motivation.

“I am here this afternoon to be part of the Progressives. I was not approached by anybody but convinced by the developmental strides of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

“The Governor is developing Edo State and my Constituency where he is building the first flyover in Benin City. With his good works, I cannot be on the other side but rather join hands with him to develop the State.

“The Governor has a vision for the people. He has a good heart to make Edo people happy. I had no choice but to join the Governor to move Edo State forward. Your developmental strides have wooed me to the party,” he explained.

Edo State APC Secretary, Engr. Lawrence Okah, also commended the Governor’s leadership, noting the growing number of defectors joining the APC due to its successful initiatives. He also confirmed that the APC now holds a solid majority in the EDHA, with expectations of further growth.

“A lot of our brothers are crossing from the opposition party to join our party. In the house now, we are 15 out of 24 members. We are expecting two more before the end of this month, and we are in a comfortable majority in EDHA.

“More people are coming as Governor Okpebholo is ready to collaborate with all members to ensure Edo enjoys more developmental strides,” Okah stated.

