‘Enough Of This Senseless Killings In The North’ – Sultan, Other Northern Traditional Rulers Fume

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has stated that traditional leaders are more deeply troubled by the ongoing killings and insecurity in the Northern part of Nigeria than many politicians in the country.

Speaking at the 7th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Ruler’s Council in Maiduguri on Tuesday, April 15, the Sultan noted that these leaders have convened as dedicated servants of the nation to address pressing security concerns in a private session.

While expressing hope that the security challenges in the North can be addressed, the first class traditional ruler emphasised that this can only happen if political, traditional, and religious leaders, along with the general populace, demonstrate sincerity and a willingness to contribute to the solution.

Sultan of Sokoto clarified that traditional rulers are not in competition with state governors but are instead there to support them.

“Our coming together as traditional rulers in the North, I believe we have more than 86 in the North. We will speak with one voice to say ‘enough is enough’ of this senseless killing of innocent people across the North and across the country.

“We have released so many statements of condemnation, but how many times do we need to condemn these killings before our political leaders and security agencies stop or reduce the insecurity in the country to the barest minimum?

“We, the traditional rulers, feel bad and saddened when our people are killed by people we don’t know. It’s high time we worked harder, talk to ourselves and in closed-door meetings discussed it. We shall advise our political leaders; they are at the helm of affairs, and we will work with them,” he said.

“As traditional rulers, we are not competing with governors of our states, we are only helping them. We will not and will never be in contention with political leadership or governors,” he said.

We Heard That Boko Haram Is Returning To Borno

In the closed-door meeting, the sultan mentioned that they would discuss all the contentions of insecurity in the country and North in particular.

“Since we are here, we will discuss the happenings in Borno. We heard some comments that Boko Haram is returning, and I say Insha Allah (God willing) Almighty Allah will give us the strength and wherewithal to defeat them.

“Also, our coming here is to put a joint statement that we are all brothers to one another, and whatever we shall do, we must do to help our brothers out,” he said.

He urged the people in the Northern region and the country to trust God, citing the insecurity happening worldwide.

“Yes, there is insecurity in some parts of the Borno, but there is insecurity everywhere in the world not only in Nigeria.

“For some of us that have gone round the world will know, more people are being killed in some developed countries everyday than the total amount of people killed in Nigeria in one month or two months,” he said.

He, however, noted that killings are happening in different parts of the country and there is a need for a collective approach to stem the tide of the ‘endless’, merciless killings.

“What happened in Plateau yesterday, and within the week, over 100 people were killed. It’s very bad because people appear from somewhere, kill you and they are never arrested.

“Before them, people were killed in Sokoto on Sallah day, killed in Kebbi, as so many other places. If you put together the total number of people killed in the country in the last one month it is so high,” the sultan said.

He also advised people in the region and across the country to avoid profiling criminals or criminality to a particular tribe, religion or ethnicity, noting that in every tribe or religion, there are good and bad eggs. “So, let’s not look at some people and say they are the cause of our problems.”

The meeting, with the theme “Enhanced Security As Panacea For Stability and Development of the North”, was declared open by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, whom Governor Babagana Umara Zulum represented.

Also speaking at the event, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum called on all stakeholders to focus on providing opportunities for the youth in Northern Nigeria.

“Our youth population is large, energetic and eager to contribute, but many are without opportunities. This vacuum is dangerous. We must invest heavily in skills acquisition, vocational education, digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Empowered youths are not only less vulnerable to crime or radicalisation, they become active agents of development,” he said.

Governor Zulum also stressed that agriculture has remained the economic lifeline for the North, hence, deliberate effort is needed to enhance farming activities across the region.

IGP’s Remark

In his remark, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, emphasised that lasting security can only be attained through a comprehensive societal approach, involving collaboration among security agencies, traditional leaders, governmental organisations, and the general public to achieve a shared objective.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 15, Kenechikwu Onwuemelie, the IGP reassured the royal highnesses of his steadfast commitment to ongoing partnerships and promised the complete support of the Nigeria Police Force in protecting communities and promoting the progress of Northern Nigeria.