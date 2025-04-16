Eniola Badmus Speaks After Public Fight With Laide Bakare

Nollywood actress cum Politician, Eniola Badmus, has made her first social media post after a viral altercation with her colleague, Laide Bakare.

Naija News reports that the movie stars fought at actress, Eniola Ajao’s ‘Owanbe Thieves’ movie premiere on Sunday.

Laide had vowed to deal with Badmus for calling her an animal, claiming she brought the thespian to stardom by giving her a breakthrough role, especially when nobody wanted to associate with her because of her ugly looks and obesity.

In a post via her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Eniola Badmus called for unity among industry players, stressing that conflict is not the way to go.

Eniola Badmus emphasised that jealousy was unnecessary when they can all succeed.

She said, “Life has a way of teaching us that true strength lies not in conflict but unity. Though we may have walked different paths and faced moments of tension, I believe it’s time to let love lead.

“There is no need for jealousy when we can all succeed. Your success does not diminish mine, just as mine does not take away from yours. Let us continue to collaborate, lift each other, and build something greater than what we could ever achieve alone. There’s strength in unity and a future brighter than any victory we’ve pursued alone.

“Let us avoid conflict, not because we are weak, but because we are wise. Peace is the path to progress, and love is the light that shows us the way. Here’s to better days, guided by understanding, shared goals, and mutual respect.

“Meanwhile, RICH KID SAY PURRRRRRRRr”