Don’t Make Lives Better For Gang In Lagos Alone – Makinde Charges Leaders

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has called on national leaders to focus on solving the pressing problems facing Nigerians across the entire country, rather than catering to the needs of a select few in Lagos.

In an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Makinde emphasised the importance of prioritising the welfare of all Nigerians, stating that the country’s leadership must address the broader socio-economic challenges, including hunger and poverty, which affect citizens nationwide.

“We have to look at Nigerians. What do Nigerians want? Are they happy? Are we just playing stunt politics, or are we focusing on solving the real problems facing Nigerians?” Makinde questioned during the interview.

He added, “Have we reduced hunger in the land? Are people still hungry? These are the issues that should occupy our minds.”

Makinde further stressed that national leaders must make it their responsibility to better the lives of all Nigerians, not just a specific section of the country.

“Politics, governance, and all of these things don’t take care of themselves. Are we able to make the lives of our people better across the country, not just for a section of the country; not just for, I am sorry to say, maybe a gang in Lagos?” he stated.

He advocated for a more inclusive approach to governance, where every part of Nigeria, from the largest cities to the remotest areas, receives attention and consideration.

When asked about his political aspirations, Makinde confidently declared that he possesses the capability to lead the nation.

“I don’t have any doubt that I have the capacity to occupy the highest office in this land, and I have what it takes,” he asserted.