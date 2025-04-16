‘Defend Yourselves’ – Gov Mutfwang Tells Plateau Communities After Fresh Attacks

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has stated that “every community must defend itself” in response to the growing wave of attacks and mass killings in the state attributed to suspected armed herders.

Naija News gathered that over 100 people have been killed in a series of attacks in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau in the past two weeks. The latest attack took place early Monday morning when gunmen raided the Zike and Kimakpa communities in the Kwall District of the Iregwe Chiefdom. More than 50 people were killed, and several houses and properties were destroyed.

Governor Mutfwang, who visited the affected communities on Tuesday, expressed his concern over the security challenges, which he said have hindered the state’s growth and development. He revealed that the state government had made significant investments in technology to address these security issues.

“Immediately we assumed office, we took decisive steps and invested heavily in technology just to end these security challenges facing us,” Mutfwang stated, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He further explained that the security issues, including insurgency and terrorism, have deprived the state of its natural resources and slowed its development. “There is no reason for us to be where we are; our people cannot go to their farms and engage in any economic venture. But as a government, we are doing everything possible to end these cycles of attacks and killings,” he said.

The governor commiserated with the families of the victims and promised to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support and urged security agencies to intensify their efforts in addressing the security challenges in the state.

“We are here with all the security apparatus in the state to reassure you that we are committed to your safety. You have every reason not to be happy, but I want to assure you that we have taken steps to correct all the lapses of the past,” Mutfwang added.

Since taking office in 2023, Mutfwang stated that his administration has provided support to the military and other security agencies, ensuring that the state remains safe. However, he argued that security cannot be achieved unless communities take responsibility for their own defense.

“But let me remind you that whatever arrangements the security agencies will make may not solve the problem, the solution will come from the communities. We have come to a point in Nigeria, where every community must defend itself,” he said.

While advocating for communal defense, Mutfwang emphasized that his government would not support lawlessness. “I will not, however, support lawlessness, but we can’t afford to go to sleep,” he added, urging the youth to rise up and protect their communities.

The governor’s call for self-defense is not new. Several Nigerian leaders, including former army chief Theophilus Danjuma, have previously advocated for communities to arm themselves to protect against invaders, citing the inability of security agencies to provide adequate protection. However, others have raised concerns that such calls could escalate the situation, leading to more arms in the hands of non-state actors and exacerbating the violence.

Over the past decade, armed attacks on communities in several northern states, including Niger, Benue, Taraba, and Kaduna, have resulted in thousands of deaths. These attacks are often driven by conflicts over land, grazing rights between nomadic herders and sedentary farmers, and ethno-religious tensions. Despite ongoing efforts by security agencies, the violence continues unabated.