Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Extend Contract With Al Nassr

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of extending his contract with Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr, according to Spanish publication Marca.

This means that Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to remain in Saudi Arabia beyond this summer and during the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The new lucrative contract will bind Ronaldo to Al Nassr for a minimum of two years, with the possibility of an optional third year based on his performance and personal preferences during that time.

This extension is particularly significant as it aligns perfectly with Ronaldo’s aspirations to represent Portugal at the World Cup, which will take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Negotiations for this deal have been underway for several months. Initially, there were expectations for a swift resolution back in January; however, the complex nature of the agreement has delayed the official announcement.

Unlike standard sports contracts that typically focus solely on player performance, this deal encompasses broader commercial, ambassadorial, and developmental roles for Ronaldo, adding layers of complexity to the negotiation process.

Note that Ronaldo’s new contract could be valued at an astonishing €200 million annually, solidifying his status not only as one of the highest-paid athletes in the world but also as a key figure in elevating the visibility of Saudi football on a global scale.