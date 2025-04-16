Champions League: Real Madrid, Arsenal Starting Lineup Confirmed

The excitement for the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League intensifies as both Real Madrid and Arsenal have released their starting lineups for this highly-anticipated quarter-final second-leg.

Real Madrid are condemned to beat Arsenal at least 3-0 to force the game into penalty or record a straight 4-0 win to avoid a shootout, as they currently have a 3-goal deficit in favour of Arsenal.

Real Madrid Starting XI:

Courtois, Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Alaba, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Mbappe

Subs: Fran Gonzalez, Sergio Mestre, Modric, Guler, Endrick, Vallejo, Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Brahim

Arsenal starting XI:

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Merino

Subs: Neto, Setord, Tierney, White, Zinchenko, Trossard, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Rosiak

In another thrilling matchup, the line-ups for the Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich game have also been confirmed.

Inter Milan starting XI:

Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Lautaro

Subs: Di Gennaro, J. Martínez, De Vrij, Arnautović, Frattesi, Asllani, Augusto, Bisseck, Berenbruch, Cocchi, Zalewski, Taremi

Bayern Munich starting XI:

Urbig, Laimer, Kim, Dier, Kimmich, Goretzka, Stanisic, Sane, Olise, Muller, Kane

Subs: Peretz, Klanac, Gnabry, Coman, Palhinha, Guerreiro, Boey, Vidovic, Kusi-Asare, Pavlovic, Karl

Note that the two Champions League quarter-final fixtures will kick off at 8 p.m. later tonight, April 16.