Champions League: Arsenal Disgrace Real Madrid, Inter Milan Knockout Bayern – See Semi-finals Fixtures

In an unforgettable night filled with high drama and unexpected twists during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, Arsenal delivered a stunning performance against Real Madrid.

Arsenal sealed their place in the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in almost two decades by beating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

This means that the Gunners completed a double against the 15 times UEFA Champions League champions as they sealed a decisive 5-1 aggregate victory.

Concurrently, Inter Milan showcased their resilience at the San Siro, securing a thrilling 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich, which propelled them through with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal (Aggregate: 1-5)

Arsenal made a powerful statement in European football with a commanding display against the 15-time Champions League winner, Real Madrid.

The Gunners broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when Bukayo Saka found the back of the net. His goal was particularly poignant as Saka had previously missed a penalty in the first half, a moment that could have changed the tide of the match.

However, showcasing his mental fortitude, the young winger redeemed himself by finishing calmly after a well-worked team move.

Real Madrid managed to respond quickly, with Vinícius Júnior equalizing in the 67th minute and briefly igniting hope among the home supporters.

Yet, Arsenal’s determination shone through in the final moments of the match, as Gabriel Martinelli exploited a late counterattack, skillfully slotting home the second goal deep into stoppage time. This late strike not only confirmed Arsenal’s progression to the semi-finals but also added a dramatic twist to the clash.

The night was marred for Real Madrid by VAR’s controversial decision, which overturned a potential penalty after it appeared Declan Rice had fouled Kylian Mbappe inside the Arsenal box.

The disappointment from the home fans was palpable, adding to the sense of frustration surrounding Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

This humiliating defeat marks one of the most shocking exits in Real Madrid’s illustrious Champions League history, leaving their players and supporters utterly stunned.

Inter Milan 2-2 Bayern Munich (Aggregate: 4-3)

Meanwhile, in Milan, Inter Milan demonstrated their grit and tactical acumen to fend off Bayern Munich in a pulsating 2-2 draw that secured their place in the semi-finals.

Bayern took an early lead in the 52nd minute with a well-placed header from Harry Kane, putting the pressure firmly on the home side.

However, Inter responded with remarkable speed and resilience, turning the tide in their favour with quick goals from Lautaro Martínez in the 58th minute and Benjamin Pavard shortly afterwards in the 61st minute. This swift turnaround stunned the visiting team and shifted the momentum of the match.

Bayern’s Eric Dier managed to pull one back with a header in the 76th minute, providing a glimmer of hope for the German giants.

However, Inter’s solid defensive organization and effective counter-attacking play proved too much for Bayern to overcome. Ultimately, the Italian side’s ability to absorb late pressure ensured their progression with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

2024-2025 UEFA Champions League Semi-final Fixtures:

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan