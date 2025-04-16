BREAKING: Scores Killed As Gunmen Launch Fresh Attack On Another Community In Benue

Multiple individuals are believed to have lost their lives in a recent violent assault on Emichi village, located in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the armed assailants invaded the community at approximately 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, firing indiscriminately at the inhabitants.

According to Daily Post, sources indicated that frightened residents sought refuge as there were no security forces present to provide assistance during the attack.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a previous attack, which occurred less than 24 hours earlier, resulting in the brutal deaths of 11 individuals in Otobi-Akpa, allegedly at the hands of suspected herdsmen.

