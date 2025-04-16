‘Bobrisky Was Arrested Over A Lot Of Things’ – Eniola Ajao Clarifies Involvement In Crossdresser’s Case

Talented Nollywood actress cum producer, Eniola Ajao, has denied involvement in the arrest of controversial crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that this comes one year after Bobrisky blamed the movie star for his arrest, after receiving the ‘Best Dressed Female’ award at Eniola’s movie premiere in March 2024.

Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in jail after being arrested for naira abuse at the movie premiere.

Speaking in an Instagram post after his release from prison, Bobrisky attributed his problems to the award he received from the actress.

However, addressing the claim during her latest interview on Oyinmomotv on YouTube, Eniola Ajao denied the allegation, stating that Bobrisky knew why he was arrested.

According to the thespian, Bobrisky’s arrest was linked to many issues.

She said, “I don’t have issues with Bob, we aren’t fighting. Bob knew why he was arrested. But one cannot be coming to social media every time to give explanations because they won’t believe you. Social media users are one way traffic, it’s what they want to believe that they will believe no matter your explanation.

“So, it’s better you allow things to unfold itself rather than explaining. Even when Bobrisky was in the prison, I’m always there to check on him.

“So how do you expect him to fight me when he knows and understands our relationship. There’s no way I can abandon him in that situation, it’s only a wicked person that can do that. He was arrested over a lot of things.”