Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 16th April 2025

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 15th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1600 and sell at ₦1620 on Tuesday 15th April, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1600 Selling Rate ₦1620

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1630 Lowest Rate ₦1593

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced a further rise in Nigeria’s headline inflation, with the rate climbing to 24.23% in March 2025, marking a 1.05% increase from the 23.18% recorded in February.

Naija News reports that this development was revealed in the NBS’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for March 2025, which noted a 4.4-point rise in the inflation figure within a month.

According to the report: “The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 117.34 in March 2025 reflecting a 4.40-point increase from the preceding month.

“In March 2025, the Headline inflation rate rose to 24.23% relative to the February 2025 headline inflation rate of 23.18%.

“Looking at the movement, the March 2025 Headline inflation rate showed an increase of 1.05% compared to the February 2025 Headline inflation rate.”