Barca President Joan Laporta Laughs Off Real Madrid’s Chances Of Beating Arsenal

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has described the “comeback” mantra at Real Madrid as “nonsense”, as he insisted on focusing on his team’s progress in the UEFA Champions League.

Note that FC Barcelona have qualified for the Champions League semi-finals, while Real Madrid have a slim chance of doing so tonight. They lost the first leg of the tie against Arsenal with a 3-0 scoreline.

Despite the unprecedented deficit, Real Madrid have been campaigning for a “comeback”, which means they are aiming to beat Arsenal with at least a 4-0 scoreline at the Santiago Bernabeu later tonight.

Despite the historical comeback potential often associated with Los Blancos, Laporta appears focused on his own team’s achievements.

When asked to comment on Real Madrid’s “comeback” campaign in an interview with Diario AS, Laporta laughed and said: “Enough with that nonsense and let me enjoy the semi-finals, you’re always doing the same thing.

“I always watch football and I like football. And even more so today, with the peace of mind that we’re already in the semi-finals, which is the most important thing. I also want to say that we’re on track to fight for the goals we’ve set for ourselves this season. We haven’t achieved them yet. And what we can say is that today, anything is possible.

“All I can say is that we’re working very well and we’re very satisfied with the players’ dedication, their talent, and the masterful way Hansi Flick is managing our team. And the truth is, it’s a pleasure to watch Barca.”