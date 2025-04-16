Atiku Intensifies Moves As PDP Governors Reject Coalition To Unseat Tinubu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is unperturbed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ decision on his call for a coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the PDP Governors forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, in the communique to journalists after the meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, between Sunday and Monday, said the party is open to welcoming anyone or parties but will not be involved in the planned coalition against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, clarified the rejection of the coalition, alliance, and merger proposal led by Atiku Abubakar, stating that the party did not recognise the discussions.

Makinde explained that such significant political arrangements should not be made without proper consultation with the party’s governing organs.

In a post via 𝕏 on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Atiku said he met with two delegations of the PDP in the North and briefed them about the coalition he is currently building in conjunction with other leaders and stakeholders across political divides and regions.

According to him, the coalition movement is being powered by Nigerians who are desirous of reclaiming and rebuilding their country from across the nooks and crannies of our country.

He said, “Yesterday, I .met with a delegation of two groups, during which I briefed them about the status of the pan-Nigerian coalition that I am building in conjunction with other leaders and stakeholders across political divides and regions. I informed them that the Nigerian Movement is being powered by Nigerians desirous of reclaiming and rebuilding their country from across the nooks and crannies of our country.

“Indeed, the Coalition Train has left the station and would have multiple stops to bring on board Nigerians of all shades. First was the meeting with a delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Nasarawa State, led by Alhaji Jibirin Sabo Keana. The second was a delegation of National Opinion leaders, led by Hon. Yusuf Sheriff Banki.”