At Least Six Killed As Boko Haram Terrorists Invade Adamawa Community

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists reportedly carried out a brutal assault on the peaceful communities of Banga and Larh in the Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Tuesday night.

This attack has resulted in at least six fatalities and one individual reported missing.

Witnesses indicate that the assailants invaded the area under the cover of night, inflicting harm that resulted in loss of life and significant property damage amounting to millions of naira.

Among those who perished was a local vigilante who lost his life when a bomb exploded during attempts to fend off the attackers. In Banga, two men were shot dead, and a woman reportedly died after collapsing in the midst of the turmoil.

In the adjacent community of Larh, two additional residents were killed under circumstances that remain unclear.

Additionally, a police vehicle sent from Garaha was targeted during the attack. The vehicle was destroyed by an improvised explosive device (IED), but fortunately, all officers had exited just moments before the explosion, narrowly avoiding casualties.

Residents have described the event as “heartbreaking,” expressing their anguish over the persistent threat to their safety and property. Many voiced their dissatisfaction with the inadequate security measures in place and urged for immediate government action.

“We’re losing our people to these monsters, and now even those protecting us are targets,” said a community member who requested anonymity.

As of the time this report was issued on Wednesday, a young boy from Banga is still unaccounted for, with his phone reportedly ringing unanswered, raising concerns about a potential abduction by extremists, which is characteristic of their activities.

Additionally, an unexploded bomb was found in Banga, leading to urgent requests for a bomb disposal unit to prevent any further incidents.

This event occurs merely two months after similar assaults in Kwapre and other villages in Hong, heightening fears that Boko Haram and its affiliate, ISWAP, may be regaining power in northeastern Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Hong local government area, Umar Wa’ganda, confirmed the attack, stating that six individuals have been reported dead, while one person is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Meanwhile, residents continue to complain about the lack of adequate security presence.

“We feel abandoned,” one villager said.

“These attacks keep happening, and we’re left to fend for ourselves.”