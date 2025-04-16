Again, Women March In Rivers State, Demand Fubara’s Reinstatement

Hundreds of women in Rivers State staged a prayer march on Wednesday, calling for the reversal of the state of emergency imposed in the region.

The march, organized by Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS), took place around major streets in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The event came just 48 hours after two opposing groups of women held parallel solidarity marches in support of and against the state of emergency in the state.

The women, all dressed in red attire, carried placards with various inscriptions and chanted “We want to see our governor.”

Some of the placards read: “Declare How Much You Met,” “LGA Administrators Undemocratic,” “We Are Gagged In Our LGAs,” “Ibas, What Is Your Secret Agenda In Rivers State,” and “Sole Administrator Is Bias,” among others.

On Monday, two groups of women had staged separate solidarity marches in Port Harcourt and Mbiama town. While one group marched in support of the emergency rule in Port Harcourt, the other group, advocating for its reversal, held their march at Mbiama Junction in Ahoada-West Local Government Area.

The prayer march organized by RWUS reflects growing public division over the state of emergency, with women from different parts of the state voicing their concerns about the situation.