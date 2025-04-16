2027: Work With Tinubu For National Progress – APC Chieftain Begs Atiku

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to unite with President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Ambassador Mumuni said the political rivalry between the President and the former Vice President Atiku was affecting national progress.

Mumuni, in a statement released by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar, on Tuesday, decried the hardship citizens face daily.

The APC Chieftain called on Atiku and President Tinubu to join heads together and address the nation’s challenges.

His words: “In these challenging times, we find ourselves at a critical juncture in our nation’s history. It has become increasingly evident that the discord between our political leaders, particularly between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu, is an impediment to national progress. The ongoing grievances, while valid in their own right, must be set aside for the greater good of our beloved country and its citizens.

“Nigerians are weary of the prolonged crises stemming from political strife, which have resulted in unnecessary hardship, insecurity, and loss of life. Our nation does not lack the wisdom and vision of its leaders, but rather the unity and collaboration that can transform challenges into opportunities for growth and development. The absence of honest discourse among our political class has left many disillusioned, as the call for effective governance continues to echo across the land.

” I urge both Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and others to recognize the power of unity in addressing the pressing issues our country faces.

“Together, they can become a beacon of hope, demonstrating that cooperation transcends rivalry. By coming together, they can forge a path towards meaningful dialogue, reconciliation, and partnership that prioritizes the welfare of every Nigerian.

“Let us redirect our energies toward constructive discussions that focus on vital areas such as economic recovery, security, education, and healthcare. Our citizens deserve leaders who are willing to put aside personal grievances for the sake of a brighter future. The world is watching, and history will remember those who took bold steps to heal divisions and work for the collective benefit of the nation.

“In this spirit, we call on both leaders to initiate a summit where their concerns can be openly discussed and solutions collaboratively crafted. Let us inspire optimism and a renewed sense of purpose among the people of Nigeria.

“Together, we have an opportunity to build a legacy of unity and progress, one that will be remembered for generations to come.”