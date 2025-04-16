2027: Inibehe Slams Gov Eno For Endorsing Tinubu

Human rights lawyer, Effiong Inibehe, has said Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s second tenure bid for selfish reasons.

Naija News reported that Governor Eno, on Tuesday, drummed support for Tinubu to complete his 8 years.

In a statement, on Wednesday, Inibehe said Eno endorsed incompetence for a second tenure.

“While Nigerians and Akwa Ibomites are currently suffering the harsh effects of President Tinubu’s devastating economic policies and nepotism, a governor that pretends to be a pastor found it expedient to offer him a reelection endorsement.

“Since Senator Godswill Akpabio became the Senate President, the APC in Akwa Ibom has been utterly useless as an opposition party in the State, while the governor has been pandering to Akpabio. Both parties have formed an unholy alliance against the people of Akwa Ibom State in their desperation to remain in power.

“The same Umo Eno had earlier endorsed Senator Akpabio for reelection. It is a case of if you scratch my back, I will scratch your back.

“The unholy marriage between the PDP and the APC in Akwa Ibom State is about power and control of resources. It is not about improving the lives of the people,” he said.

He stated that the endorsement could mean that the Governor of Akwa Ibom plans to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He expressed worry that the Governor who who should be in strong opposition to the government preferred to endorse the party’s candidate.

“I will not be surprised if Umo Eno decamps officially to the APC. The PDP in Nigeria today is in the pocket of the APC.

“The PDP has been unable to function as a credible opposition party because the party became used to stealing and rigging elections.

“We read that the EFCC was interested in the billions stolen under the very arrogant and disastrous former governor called Udom Emmanuel. The next thing we saw was Umo Eno endorsing Tinubu for reelection.

“Since murderous people, criminals and looters in Nigeria can easily secure protection by joining the APC, it is understandable why a governor whose party intends to field a presidential candidate in 2027 is endorsing a failed president who has brought nothing but misery to Nigerians.

“I urge Nigerians and Akwa Ibom people to ignore the self-serving endorsement.

“I also call on independent minded, self-respecting and decent individuals from Akwa Ibom to distance themselves from Governor Umo Eno’s desparation and shamelessness.

“His endorsement of Tinubu represents his own selfish view. He didn’t speak for me. He spoke for himself. I reject his witchcraft endorsement,” he added.