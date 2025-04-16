2027: El-Rufai Holds Crucial Meeting With PDP, SDP Leaders In Katsina

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, held a meeting with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party in Katsina State on Tuesday.

The meeting which was held at a private venue in Katsina, centred around potential political realignments ahead of the 2027 election.

The former governor and chieftain of the SDP held a closed-door meeting with top officials of the PDP, led by the former Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, and SDP stalwarts.

Although details of the meeting were not made available to journalists, according to Punch, the meeting was not unconnected with the former governor’s drive to engage politicians to form a coalition to oust President Bola Tinubu from Aso Rock by 2027

The meeting came a day after the governors elected on the platform of the PDP declared that the party would not join any coalition.

El-Rufai had on Monday visited Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, to condole him on the loss of his mother, Hajia Safara’u Umaru Barebari.

He was accompanied on the visit to the governor by a former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

The former Kaduna State governor dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 10, 2025, citing a growing misalignment between his personal values and the current direction of the APC as the primary reason for his decision.