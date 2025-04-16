2027: Coalition Will Ride Any Vehicle That Guarantees Good Governance – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has hinted that the opposition coalition for the 2027 presidency would not restrict itself to any particular political party.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dropped the hint in a video shared on his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday.

According to him, the coalition would ride any vehicle that guarantees good governance for the future of Nigerians in the bid to unseat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Atiku made the declaration on Tuesday during a meeting with a delegation of a group known as the National Opinion Leaders. He also met with a delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Nasarawa State, led by Alhaji Jibirin Sabo Keana.

He assured that the coalition is gathering momentum and would be unstoppable.

According to Atiku, the “coalition train has left the station and would have multiple stops to bring on board Nigerians of all shades.”

The former Vice President, while addressing the youth-dominated delegation, urged them not to be deceived by immediate monetary inducement from some politicians but to join the coalition in moulding a better Nigeria for themselves and their children.

“Don’t be disrupted by people giving you pennies or kobos here and there, and nairas here and there, and then abandon your future, and the future of your children.

“Now, because of that, that’s why a number of us leaders from the parties I have mentioned—APC, PDP, Labour, and others—have come together to say we are going to have what I call in Hausa Sabuwar tafiya, which in English means a new path, a new pathway to a new Nigeria.

“And we have been meeting, and by the grace of God, very soon we will announce, and we hope and we appeal to you all to be part of this movement,” he said.

It’s About Good Governance

Atiku said the primary objective of the coalition was to guarantee good governance for Nigerians and urged the delegation to start mobilizing support.

“Whatever vehicle that will give us good governance in the future of our children and grandchildren, that is the vehicle we are going to ride on.

“Get to planning and working together and getting as many Nigerians as possible to get converted to this new pathway,” he said.