₦6.3 Million Debt: How Osupa’s Intervention Saved Portable From Re-Arrest

Nigeria controversial singer, Badmus Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has escaped re-arrest over another petition against him.

Naija News reports that Portable regained his freedom after veteran fuji musician, Okunola Saheed, popularly called Osupa, withdrew his petition against him on Tuesday.

Osupa had petitioned the police accusing Portable of criminal defamation, criminal intimidation, inciting public disturbance and cyberstalking.

Portable was unable to perfect his bail condition on Monday and was remanded at the federal correctional facility, Oke Kura, Ilorin.

Respite came the way of Portable on Tuesday when Osupa, through his solicitor, Opalekunde Ahmed, filed for withdrawal of the case.

However, a report by the Punch has revealed that Osupa also prevented Portable from being re-arrested by Managing Director of Starwood Hotels, Ilorin after allegedly collecting the sum of ₦6.3m for a show that he did not perform.

In the new development, Managing Director of the hotel, Yemi George, said on Tuesday that Osupa prevailed on him not to re-arrest Portable after collecting the sum of ₦6.3m for a show that he did not perform.

“I have obtained every necessary document to re-arrest him today (Tuesday) to refund my money but out of respect for the legendary fuji musician (Osupa) who prevailed on me not to.

“My company, Starwood Hotels O2 Arena in collaboration with the leadership of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria put an event together for Portable to perform but he never did,” George said.