We Feed Them Three Times Daily – NCoS Denies Report That Inmates Are Dying Of Hunger

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS) has rubished reports claiming inmates in its custody are poorly fed, ill-treated and dying of hunger.

The NCoS, in denying the claims, said the federal government allocates enough funds for the feeding of the inmates and the service ensures judicious use of the funds such that inmates are properly fed three square meals daily.

Naija News reports that the NCoS Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar, made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

He said the reports of inmates dying of hunger in custody of the NCoS were “misleading, sensational, and grossly inaccurate.”

Umar said the inmates enjoy three meals daily — breakfast, lunch, and dinner — as stipulated in the operational guidelines of the Service.

“The Federal Government allocates funds specifically for the feeding of inmates, and the process is strictly monitored to ensure compliance with established standards.

“The allegation that inmates are dying of hunger is unfounded. There is no record in any of our custodial centres that inmates are being starved or dying because of inadequate feeding.

“It is completely false to insinuate that inmates are left to starve or that hunger is leading to deaths within our facilities.

“We want to assure the public that inmates are properly fed and their welfare remains a top priority for the Nigerian Correctional Service,” he said.

The service spokesman also denounced claims by the report that a journalist interviewed inmates in a custodial facility, given the tight security measures and restricted access to correctional centres.

Umar said that entry into correctional centres was governed by strict protocols requiring written applications, approval from the Officer-in-Charge, and in some cases, clearance from the Controller-General.

“I wonder how a journalist could claim to have interviewed inmates inside a custodial facility. These are high-security zones where you can’t just walk in, let alone carry recording devices.

“Even cameras and mobile phones are prohibited because of the risk of concealed recording. So, for anyone to say they interviewed inmates inside a custodial centre is nothing but a fabrication,” he added.

While emphasizing that the welfare of inmates remain a top priority, Umar added that to ensure the feeding of inmates and their other welfare issues are well taken care of, the NCoS maintains a supervisory system at the national and state levels to ensure that the approved standards are maintained.

“We maintain a robust accountability system. Any officer found wanting in the discharge of their duties faces appropriate disciplinary measures in line with the law, “he added.

While acknowledging that the service, like many other public institutions, faces operational challenges, Umar maintained that such challenges have not compromised the feeding arrangements for inmates.

Umar said the fabricated report could create unnecessary public anxiety and tarnish the image of the service.

“We are not oblivious to the economic realities and general constraints, but these have not in any way translated to starvation or hunger-related deaths in our facilities.

“We urge media organisations to always seek clarification from credible sources before going to press. Journalism is a noble profession that thrives on accuracy and responsibility. Publishing unverified and sensational stories can undermine public trust.”

“We expect the media to seek clarification from appropriate authorities before rushing to publish such sensitive stories that can mislead the public, he said.

The Service Spokesperson also commended the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in fostering reforms in Nigeria’s correctional system.

“When this government came in, they looked into the issue of inmate feeding and increased the allocation by 50 percent. That was the first step toward improving the welfare of those in our custody, and it is subject to further review.

“We have a minister who is passionate and working round the clock. A panel has been set up to further review inmate feeding, and I am confident that positive changes are on the horizon,” he said.

We Run An Open-door Policy

Rather than work based on hearsay, Umar advised members of the public, including media organizations, to see themselves as stakeholders, visit custodial centres, and independently verify the conditions under which inmates were kept.

“Our facilities are open to oversight visits by relevant stakeholders. We operate transparently and welcome constructive engagement aimed at improving our operations.

“We are committed to humane and dignified treatment of all persons in our custody. Our mandate goes beyond mere incarceration. It includes reforming and rehabilitating inmates to ensure they return to society as better individuals.

“We urge the public to continue to support our efforts in building a correctional system that the nation can be proud of,” he added.