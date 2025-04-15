‘We Failed You, Please Forgive Me’ – Gov Mutfwang Shed Tears After Fresh Plateau Massacre

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has apologised to residents of the state over the failure of the government to prevent another deadly attack that claimed the lives of over 50 people.

Naija News reports that the tragic incident which occurred in the early hours of Monday, left the community in mourning as gunmen stormed the area, killing dozens, razing homes, and displacing hundreds, barely two weeks after a similar attack in Bokkos LGA resulted in the death of scores.

In a video shared by Channels Television, Mutfwang, during a visit to the Zikke community in the Bassa Local Government Area, broke down in tears on Tuesday, saying he had never envisaged that such an attack will happen, considering the arrangement the state government had put in place.

The governor, accompanied by security chiefs and members of the state executive council, visited the grieving community to commiserate with the families of the victims and assess the scale of destruction.

He appealed to the people to remain vigilant and assist security agencies by providing timely intelligence that could help prevent future attacks.

He said, “I will tell you the truth: I myself, I have been crying since yesterday because I had trusted God that all the arrangements we had been put in place, that this would not happen again.

“We have made investments in security. But like all human arrangements, sometimes they fail. I want to admit that on Sunday night into Monday morning, we failed you. Please, forgive me.”

The Paramount Ruler of Irigwe land, His Royal Highness Ronku Aka, who holds the title of Brangwe of Irigwe, urged the state to urgently intervene with relief materials and restore essential amenities to affected communities.

Governor Mutfwang also visited some of the bereaved families whose loved ones were buried shortly after the massacre.