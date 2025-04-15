Victor Osimhen Insists He Is Not Thinking About His Next Club

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has stressed that he is not thinking of his next destination yet.

Note that Victor Osimhen has become a hot commodity in European football, attracting the attention of prominent clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United, among others.

Recent reports indicate that Osimhen has narrowed down his potential future clubs to two options: Juventus and FC Barcelona.

Despite the speculation surrounding his next move, the Nigeria international has stressed that any decision he makes will prioritize the collective interests of all parties involved. He made it clear that his time at Galatasaray has been meaningful, stating, “Galatasaray will always have a space in my heart.”

After helping Galatasaray secure a 2-0 victory over Samsunspor in the Super Lig, Osimhen spoke with NTV about his plans ahead of the expiration of his loan deal in Turkey. “There are always rumours about me, but I live in the moment. Right now, I’m enjoying all of this,” he said.

He acknowledged the extraordinary support he has received from Galatasaray’s passionate fans, highlighting not just his own experience but also the encouragement extended to his teammates and family. “The fans have supported me incredibly,” he added.

As the season progresses, Osimhen is demonstrating remarkable form. The 26-year-old Nigerian striker has scored an impressive 29 goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray.