Utomi Plans 7.2 Million-Man March Against Govt

Founder of Center for Values in Leadership (CVL), Patrick Utomi, has announced he is mobilizing 7.2 million Nigerians to march against the government.

Naija News reports that Professor Utomi said the march became necessary as true democracy was fast fading from the nation under the current government.

In a series of tweets on his 𝕏 handle, on Monday, Utomi stated that the march, termed ‘Freedom and Democracy’, would have 1.2 million participants from all the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Professor of Political Economics argued that lack of true democracy in the country was responsible for citizens’ high poverty rate.

“When some were planning a march for good governance Onanuga declared me one of them when I had no idea such was planned. I would like him to know that as democrat weeping for state of our democracy I plan for 7.2m people, 1.2million from each geopolitical zone to converge on Abj.

“The demand of we the people bound for Abuja includes true democracy, a fair and functional electoral process which changes how INEC is selected, a just judiciary and free speech guarantees.

“That Democracy is under assault at home and abroad does not mean we do not value its worth. If we had true Democracy we would not have such poverty and angst in the land because the first thought of the democrat as leader is the best interest of the people.

“Those who stood up for democracy yesterday must be willing to do so again even if their comrades from yesterday have gone rogue and become autocrats.

“To reclaim the land for the people and we must turn to the people no matter how much they have been pauperized by power so poverty can be weaponized and the people abused on the cheap. I therefore wish to proclaim a people power march on Abuja to occur before this year is out,” he said.

The Labour Party chieftain explained that the march would be non-violent. According to him, training for non-violent resistance during the march would kick off in July.

The former presidential candidate added that the march would be a memorial of when Nigerians resisted bad governance.

“The tactics of the Freedom and Democracy reclaim movement will be fully based on the ideology of none violence. Training in non-violent resistance for leaders and street people will start in July and last three months.

“Greater good of learning to live together during the 10 day journey to Abuja from different points in Nigeria will showcase the spirit of a new Nigeria and be as important as 7.2m people around the National Assembly. We need to retrieve our humanity.

T”he spectacle of 7.2 million people in trucks, buses, on donkies and camels all draped in Green White Green entering Abuja from all roads heading towards the National Assembly should be visible from space. It should serve as a memorial for when Nigerians said enough is enough.” he stated.