UTME 2025: JAMB Confirms Candidates Will Not Be Posted Outside State Of Registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reaffirmed that candidates for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will not be posted to write the main examination outside their state of registration.

JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, gave this assurance during a telephone conversation with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He clarified that while some candidates participated in the UTME mock test outside the states where they registered and resided, this was strictly due to limited availability of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres during the mock phase.

He stressed that all approved centres would be fully operational during the main examination.

“If centres for mock in Abuja are filled up and there were available centres in Nassarawa State, candidates will be sent there,” Benjamin explained.

He went on to say this situation is unlikely during the main UTME, as the number of participating centres will significantly increase, ensuring that candidates sit for the exam within their state of residence.

Benjamin also noted that registering early for the UTME plays a role in determining the proximity of a candidate’s exam centre. If nearby centres reach capacity, candidates may still be assigned centres within the state, but not beyond its borders.

In an earlier statement released on Sunday, Benjamin acknowledged the technical delays and other hitches encountered by some candidates during the mock examination, expressing regret over the inconvenience.

According to him, these issues were expected due to the integration of new features designed to improve the UTME’s overall administration.

“The mock examination serves as a trial version of the UTME, allowing the board to test new innovations while helping candidates familiarise themselves with the CBT environment.

“Over the years, this initiative has successfully achieved its objectives, addressing noted lapses and equipping candidates with valuable experience for the main examination.

“JAMB urges all candidates to continue making the necessary sacrifices to ensure a better examination experience that effectively serves their interests,” he stated.

The 2025 UTME is scheduled to commence on April 25.