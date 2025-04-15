Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 15th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 15th April, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed profound sorrow over the recent bloodshed in Plateau State, a tragedy that has claimed the lives of over 40 individuals.

At least 45 people were confirmed dead and many others injured following a brutal attack on Zike Kimakpa community in Kwall District of Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Naija News understands that the attack, which occurred late Sunday night, has left the community in grief and devastation.

In a statement to journalists, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that the President strongly condemned the violence and extended his sympathies to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the state government, and the people of Plateau while urging him to summon the necessary political will to resolve the crisis and establish enduring peace.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the party is open to welcoming anyone or parties but will not be involved in the planned coalition against the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, made this known in the communique to journalists after the meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, between Sunday and Monday.

Mohammed said the PDP welcomes political parties, persons or groups willing to join them.

He said, “Noting the nationwide speculations about possible merger of parties, groups and/or associations, the Forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger.

“However, the PDP, as a major opposition party, welcomes any party, persons or groups that are willing to join with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027.”

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asserted that the treatment meted out to him by the Benue State Government over his planned visit to camps housing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state calls for a need to change his approach in responding to issues in politics.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, who has been actively engaged in humanitarian outreach to victims of violence across Nigeria, had planned to visit the IDP camps in Benue.

The former Anambra State governor has previously visited camps in Plateau, Southern Kaduna, and Nasarawa states, where he met with displaced families, donated relief materials, and advocated for urgent government intervention.

Obi’s visit to Plateau State attracted significant national attention after he met with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and visited victims of herdsmen attacks.

However, his proposed visit to Benue has sparked a political storm within the state’s corridors of power.

In a statement via his 𝕏 handle on Monday evening, April 14, 2025, Peter Obi stated that he had endured worse situations in his political career since the declaration of his presidential ambition.

Peter Obi said he had tried to reach the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, but it was unsuccessful.

The former Governor of Anambra State noted that his scheduled visit was abruptly stopped after his security team informed him about the decision of the State Government.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has firmly refuted claims by the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd), that the state paid ₦300 million to secure the hosting rights for the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC), which has now been relocated to Enugu State.

In a statement released on Monday, the NBA addressed Ibas’ demand for a refund of the alleged funds, clarifying that the ₦300 million from Rivers State was a gift and not tied to any hosting rights for the conference.

The NBA, through its Conference Planning Committee Chairman, Emeka Obegolu (SAN), dismissed the allegations, stating that it is standard procedure for the NBA to seek financial support for its AGC events.

The statement explained that such support is entirely unconditional and not linked to any rights regarding the hosting of the conference.

Naija News reports that the controversy came after the NBA National Executive Council (NEC) decided to shift the venue for the 2025 AGC from Port Harcourt to Enugu.

Nigeria’s 23 electricity generation companies have issued a stark warning that they may be forced to shut down operations as a result of the deepening financial crisis plaguing the power sector.

According to them, the unpaid debts, which now exceed ₦4 trillion, have made it increasingly difficult to guarantee consistent electricity supply across the country.

Operating under the umbrella of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), the GenCos sounded the alarm in a statement released on Monday. The message was endorsed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Col. Sani Bello (retd.).

The GenCos stressed that unless the government urgently intervenes, the growing debt and critical operational challenges could culminate in a complete shutdown of power generation facilities nationwide.

They described the non-payment for electricity supplied and consumed on the national grid as a dangerous trend pushing Nigeria’s already fragile power sector towards total collapse.

In their statement titled ‘Over ₦4 trillion unpaid invoices threaten GenCos imminent shutdown’, the group decried the Federal Government’s failure to articulate a clear financial strategy for the sector.

They also highlighted intensifying fiscal and operational issues within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has debunked assumptions that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the leader of the party.

According to George, the fact that Atiku is a former presidential candidate of the PDP does not automatically make him the leader of the party.

He added that while Atiku has been pushing for a coalition of opposition parties going into the 2027 elections, he is on his own as that is not the direction of the party, just as its Governors declared after their meeting on Monday in Ibadan.

Asked if Atiku can be the PDP presidential candidate for 2027, George categorically replied that he can not be. The elder statesman added that the PDP believes in the principle of rotation of power between the North and South.

Naija News reports George added during the interview that should Atiku emerge as the 2027 presidential candidate of the PDP, that would be the end of the party.

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, has been suspended by the institution’s Governing Council after facing accusations of sexual harassment from a senior university staff member, Engineer Folasade Adebayo.

A source familiar with the matter disclosed to SaharaReporters on Monday that the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, was dissatisfied with the council’s initial handling of the allegations.

The committee’s earlier recommendation, which reportedly asked Adebayo to apologise to the Vice-Chancellor while ignoring the core claims of harassment, sparked outrage.

In response to the minister’s concerns, Senator Ndoma-Egba promptly called for an emergency online meeting of the university’s Governing Council, which held at 2:00 PM on Monday. The outcome of that meeting was the suspension of Prof. Fasina.

The source further explained that Prof. Fasina appealed to the Council, requesting to be allowed to go on his accrued leave rather than face outright suspension. The Council eventually accepted this request, granting him six months’ leave from his duties.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied reports that the body owned the late former Super Eagles captain and coach, Christian Chukwu, any amount before his death.

The NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said that according to records in their files, no such indebtedness exists.

Naija News reports he made the clarification in reaction to reports after Chukwu’s death, which claimed the NFF owed him up to $128,000.

He also challenged anyone with evidence of indebtedness by the NFF to Chukwu or any other coach to come forward with the evidence and if found to be genuine, the debt would be settled immediately.

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has been remanded in the Oke Kura Correctional Centre in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, following his inability to meet stringent bail conditions imposed by an Upper Area Court.

Naija News reports that the bail was granted on Monday when the singer was arraigned in court by the Police in the case involving alleged defamation of character.

The court granted the singer bail in the sum of ₦1,000,000 and the provision of two sureties in like sum.

According to the court’s directive, one of the sureties must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), while the other must be a property owner within a Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Ilorin, supported by a valid Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

Despite being granted bail, the “Zazoo Zeh” crooner could not immediately fulfil the conditions.

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakara, has slammed her colleague, Eniola Badmus, after their clash at a movie premiere.

Naija News reported that the movie stars almost engaged in a fight before Eniola walked away from Laide Bakare.

However, Laide, on Monday, April 14, 2025, took to her Instagram page to share screenshots of a DM she received from Eniola frowning over a photo of them shared online.

Eniola told Laide not to bring her terrible animalistic behaviour around her and to stay far from her.

In her caption, Laide recalled how she gave Eniola her first major role in the movie industry, especially when nobody wanted to associate with her because of her ugly looks and obesity.

Laide also reminded Eniola of how she spent her hard-earned money on her but the actress paid her back with insults.

