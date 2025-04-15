‘This Is The Most Lying Govt That Depends On False Propaganda’ – El-Rufai Slams Tinubu’s Administration

Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has labelled President Bola Tinubu’s administration as the most corrupt and intolerant government.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai made this known on Monday, April 14, 2025, while speaking with journalists in Katsina during a condolence visit to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda on the death of his mother.

El-Rufai accused the current government of depending on propaganda to mask its failures, especially in addressing the country’s persistent security issues.

The former FCT Minister dismissed claims by the federal government that the security situation has improved, asserting that many communities in Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto are still plagued by violent insecurity.

He questioned the government’s credibility, pointing to the continued presence and activity of notorious terrorist leaders.

He said, “This is the most corrupt and most intolerant government in Nigeria.

“This is the most lying government that depends on false propaganda. They lied that security has improved in Nigeria.

“In Kaduna, Dogo Gide is still around, Mallam Abba, the Boko Haram terrorist is still alive. Bello Turji is still around but every day, they announce names of people that are bandits’ leaders that they have killed and [say] security has improved.

“How many local governments are under the occupation of bandits in Katsina State? How many are occupied by bandits in Zamfara State and some parts of Sokoto State? And because you are in government you think that nothing would happen?”

Speaking on his defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), El-Rufai said it a party of integrity poised to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

He added, “I have said it before, this is the worst Federal Government in Nigerian history and all the indices have shown it.”