“There Is No Vacancy For Anyone To Claim My Position” – Anyanwu Fires Back At PDP Governors

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has strongly condemned the move by the PDP Governors’ Forum to recommend his replacement, labelling it as unconstitutional and in direct conflict with existing court rulings and the party’s guiding principles.

This development follows an earlier report by Naija News stating that the PDP governors, in a meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, proposed that the Deputy National Secretary step in as acting National Secretary until a permanent replacement from the South East is confirmed.

The suggestion appears to be an effort to manage the ongoing dispute between Senator Anyanwu and Honourable Sunday Udeh-Okoye over control of the office.

Responding to this, Anyanwu maintained his authority and legitimacy as the elected National Secretary of the party, saying attempts to dislodge him have no constitutional backing.

“I remain the National Secretary of the PDP; this is not the first time that some people are attempting a shortcut that violates the PDP constitution and contradicts court orders,” he stated.

According to Anyanwu, those behind the Governors’ Forum’s recommendation are damaging the integrity of the party and ignoring legal precedents. He referenced a Supreme Court verdict delivered in March that nullified earlier rulings used by dissenting members to challenge his position.

He also drew attention to a Federal High Court order from January, which explicitly barred the PDP, its leadership, and the Deputy National Secretary from assuming or assigning the duties of the National Secretary.

“I will resume at my office at the PDP National Secretariat in Wadata Plaza immediately after the Easter holidays. There is no vacancy for anyone to claim my position,” he affirmed.

Anyanwu expressed dismay that a faction within the party seemed determined to sow discord under the guise of resolving leadership concerns.

He revealed that during the governors’ recent gathering, the PDP’s National Legal Adviser had clearly told them their decision was not only incorrect but also already settled by the apex court.

He criticised the attempt to override a valid national convention, which saw him elected in 2021 for a four-year term, stating that neither a group of governors nor any zone has the power to overturn such a decision unilaterally.

Anyanwu also recalled that a group of 25 South East PDP members had previously tried to install a new secretary in his place, but that effort was legally struck down by the Supreme Court on March 21.

Emphasising the legal implications of such power plays, Anyanwu revealed that his legal team had forwarded the Supreme Court judgment to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He warned that no valid documentation from the party can be acknowledged by INEC without the signatures of the duly elected National Secretary and the National Chairman.

He further cautioned: “Any illegitimate signing of documents by someone other than me could jeopardize the party’s candidate.”