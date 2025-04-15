Tennis Icon Carlos Alcaraz Speaks On Real Madrid Vs Arsenal UCL Clash

Men’s tennis star, Carlos Alcaraz believes Real Madrid can turn things around in their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash against Arsenal, scheduled for Wednesday at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu.

The stakes are high for Real Madrid, who faced a significant setback in the first leg, suffering a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

The match saw Arsenal’s Declan Rice scoring two stunning free-kick goals, complemented by a strike from Mikel Merino, delivering an impressive victory for the Gunners.

Ahead of the return leg in Spain, Alcaraz, a devoted Madridista, expressed his unwavering belief in Real Madrid’s ability to mount a comeback against the Premier League side.

“Real Madrid remontada? Yes, as a good Madridista, I always believe in comebacks,” Alcaraz stated, as reported by @elchiringuitotv.

Real Madrid enter this critical match on a slightly positive note, following a narrow 1-0 victory over Alaves in La Liga over the weekend.

This win might serve as a morale booster for the squad, although they are still grappling with the pressure of being four points adrift of rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

In contrast, Arsenal faced a disappointment in their last outing, settling for a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League.

As the team gears up for the crucial second leg, manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly held a fiery team meeting to rally his players following the disappointing first leg.

Sources indicate that Ancelotti, known for his calm demeanour, was especially animated during this session, conveying his urgent message with vigour.

Journalist Miguel Ángel Díaz described the Italian coach as “very energetic,” revealing that he even raised his voice to emphasize the necessity of a “remontada” (comeback) against Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The weight of expectation is heavy on Ancelotti, as the team’s current trajectory raises questions about his future at the Bernabeu.

The looming possibility of being eliminated from the Champions League has sparked speculation regarding his job security, with reports suggesting that his position could be in jeopardy if Real Madrid fail to overcome this daunting 3-0 deficit on Wednesday night.