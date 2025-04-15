Sevilla Admit Mistake In Signing Super Eagles’ Kelechi Iheanacho

Sevilla’s sporting director, Victor Orta, has admitted that the Spanish giants are not happy over the signing of Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Kelechi Iheanacho has faced a journey of transition in his football career, having changed clubs twice recently to find a more suitable opportunity.

After spending last season at Leicester City, where the team excelled in securing the Championship title, Iheanacho joined Sevilla following the expiration of his contract.

While he managed to net three goals in the Copa Del Rey, his performance in La Liga was less fruitful, with only one goal in 11 appearances, many of which came off the bench.

Subsequently, he has moved to Middlesbrough in the English Championship in search of more consistent playing time.

During the unveiling of Joaquin Caparros as Sevilla’s new head coach, Orta reflected on the signing, stating, “I want to clarify that the first two strikers were intended to serve as complements, supporting the primary striker, Youssef, and another emerging talent, Isaac.

“However, it’s evident that our decision to invest in Kelechi this season didn’t yield the desired results, and we are currently analyzing the factors that contributed to this.”

In a separate development, Premier League club Newcastle United are reportedly interested in KRC Genk forward Tolu Arokodare.

Arokodare has been delivering impressive performances in the Belgian Pro League this season. The Nigerian forward has tallied 20 goals and five assists in 38 matches across all competitions, showcasing his potential.

Newcastle have reportedly initiated contact with Genk to discuss Arokodare, which is valued at €17 million.

Note that the 24-year-old declined an opportunity to join Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor last summer.