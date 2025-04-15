Real Madrid’s President Motivates Players With Money Ahead Of Clash With Arsenal

Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Perez, has promised to reward the club’s players heavily if they manage to overturn their Champions League quarter-finals first-leg deficit against Arsenal on Wednesday.

After suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat in the first leg of the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League tie, Real Madrid now find themselves facing an uphill battle in the return match which will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16.

In a bid to uplift the team’s spirits and instil a sense of urgency, Perez made a surprise visit to the Real Madrid dressing room following their narrow 1-0 victory over Alaves in La Liga.

This meeting was not just an ordinary pep talk; it reflected Perez’s commitment to galvanizing the squad and reinforcing their belief in a potential comeback against the Premier League side.

During his visit, he is reported to have directly addressed star player Kylian Mbappe along with the entire team. In his passionate speech, Perez emphasized the rewards that await them should they manage to qualify for the semi-finals.

“If you win and reach the semi-finals, you’ll receive a significant financial bonus from the club,” he said according to Sport, clearly aiming to inspire the players to rise to the occasion and fight for their place in the tournament’s next stage.