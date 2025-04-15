Quadri Aruna Wins First Match At 2025 ITTF World Cup

Nigerian table tennis icon, Quadri Aruna kicked off his 2025 ITTF World Cup journey in Macao, China, with a 3-1 (11-6, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8) win against Benin’s Abdel-Kader Salifou.

This match, a rematch of their ITTF African Cup encounter, showcased Quadri Aruna and Salifou’s competitive spirit, with significant momentum shifts throughout.

Aruna effectively maintained his composure in critical moments, particularly during Salifou’s strong push, enabling him to secure the victory.

“It’s always challenging to play the first match in such events,” Aruna commented after the game. “Establishing a 2-0 lead gave me confidence. Although he fought back strongly in the third and fourth games, I managed to stay calm and finish it off. I’m pleased with how I performed today.”

Ranked 20th in the world, Aruna demonstrated resilience, especially in the fourth game where he overcame an 8-6 deficit to secure the win, positioning himself strongly as he aims to progress from the group stage in this new World Cup format.

Salifou, making only his second appearance for Benin after a five-year break from international competition, displayed commendable determination despite the defeat.

“I had opportunities to level the match, leading 8-6 in the fourth. I appreciate Aruna’s ability to rally back, and I will continue to strive for improvement in my next match,” he said.

In other notable performances, Egypt’s Hana Goda achieved a convincing 4-0 (11-2, 11-4, 11-4, 11-8) victory over Malaysia’s Seak Hui Li, showcasing her skill following her recent African Cup triumph.

Meanwhile, Dina Meshref also started positively with a 3-1 (11-9, 11-9, 11-5, 6-11) win against Zhu Chengzhu, demonstrating her experience in her eighth appearance at the World Cup.

The first day also featured impressive showings from Japan’s Hiroto Shinozuka, Croatia’s Tomislav Pucar, and China’s Huang Youzheng, all securing straight-set wins.

Additionally, Eugene Wang’s 2-2 draw against Yukiya Uda emerged as a significant surprise, adding to the day’s excitement.