‘Portable Still No Craze Reach Me, It Is Disrespectful To Compare Me With Him’ – Terry G

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G, has opined it is disrespectful to compare him with controversial musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

Naija News reports that Portable is often likened to the ‘Akpako Master’ due to his street-hop musical style and controversial persona.

However, in a post via 𝕏 onTuesday, April 15, 2025, Terry G issued a stern warning against comparing him with Portable, claiming that people still listen to his songs after 10 years.

He wrote: “Comparing me to Portable is disrespectful because I actually have music people listen to 10 years later.”

When a follower stated that it might be their ‘’crazy” disposition that brought about the comparison, Terry G asserted that his own ‘craze’ is justified.

In related news, Ahmed Opalekunde, the lawyer to Fuji Star, Okunola Saheed, popularly known as Osupa, has opened up on the reason his client terminated his case against controversial singer, Badmus Okikiola, popularly called Portable.

Recall that the Kwara State Police Command had dragged Portable before the court following the petition from Osupa.

Osupa had made a direct complaint to the police, accusing Portable of criminal defamation, criminal intimidation, inciting public disturbance and cyberstalking.

Speaking to Punch on Tuesday, Osupa’s solicitor, Opalekunde, confirmed the filing for withdrawal of the case at the Upper Area Court 1, High Court, Ilorin.

He said his client mandated him to withdraw the case following intervention, and pleas from notable stakeholders.

The withdrawal letter however conveyed Osupa’s warning that Portable desists from further publications, utterances disparaging his person