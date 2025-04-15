Plateau Killings: It Is Perpetrated By A Known Group – Former Gov, Jang Faults Tinubu’s ‘Communal Issue’ Remark

Former Governor of Plateau State, David Jonah Jang, has expressed his condolences to the people of Plateau State over the recent wave of killings in the state.

He described the attacks that claimed over 100 lives in a week as deeply painful and orchestrated by a known group with a hidden agenda.

Speaking via a statement on Tuesday, he urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to convene an expanded meeting with community leaders to fully understand the gravity and complexity of the security situation.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. These senseless killings have caused pain and suffering for our great State and its people, and we must take immediate action to put an end to this violence,” he said.

He commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his ongoing efforts to address the crisis and praised President Tinubu’s resolve to end the killings.

However, Jang criticized a recent presidential directive asking Governor Mutfwang to address the violence as a “communal issue,” noting that this mischaracterization stemmed from “inaccurate briefings.”

“The attacks in Plateau State are not merely communal disputes; they are perpetrated by a known group with a specific agenda,” he said, urging the federal government to recognize the true nature of the violence in order to respond appropriately.

Jang emphasized the need for President Tinubu to engage directly with stakeholders through an expanded consultative meeting involving traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community representatives.

“Such a meeting would provide a platform for stakeholders to share their insights and experiences, enabling the President to develop a more informed approach to tackling the problem,” he added.

He also called on the people of Plateau to remain resilient, united, and proactive, encouraging them to defend their communities and demand justice.