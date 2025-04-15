PDP Begs Tinubu To Declare State Of Emergency In Ondo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State chapter has criticized Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the rising insecurity in the state.

Naija News reports that Ondo PDP’s Director of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbabo, said Governor Aiyedatiwa has failed in his Constitutional duty to protect the lives and property of Ondo people.

In a statement on Tuesday in Akure, Igbabo stated that assailants and criminal elements have been operating unrestricted in the state.

PDP decried that over 50 Ondo residents were killed in one month by criminals.

“The party cannot, in all honesty, find reasons why such assailants could operate without any form of resistance for months running, in a state where there is said to be a valid government in place.

“Gov. Aiyedatiwa has indeed failed in his constitutional duty as enshrined in Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), in that he can no longer secure and protect lives and property of citizens of Ondo State.

“It is heart-wrenching to note that in less than one month, about 50 persons have been gruesomely massacred in various settlements within the state.

“These killings are one too many and indicative of helplessness, hopelessness and huge compromise of those in the corridor of power in Ondo State,” he said.

Igbabo called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the state, adding that the Governor has shown a lack of capacity to halt the killings.

“Under the prevailing circumstances, the party is humbly calling on the President to consider declaring a state of emergency if the state government continues to show a lack of capacity to halt the senseless killings before Ondo and the entire Southwest are turned into a slaughterhouse where innocent blood is shed without restraint,” he stated.