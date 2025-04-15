Olubadan Appoints Nine Mogajis, Two Bales [Full List]

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Majesty Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, has approved the appointment and installation of nine Mogajis and two Baales.

Naija News reports that the installation ceremony took place on Monday at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

During the ceremony, the Olubadan, speaking through High Chief Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland, congratulated the newly installed traditional title holders.

The monarch charged them to promote peace and uphold a good reputation.

The nine newly installed Mogajis are:

Mr. Giwa Adeboye Kamaldeen from Aliiwo Compound in Ibadan North East Local Government Alhaji (Engr.) Kamorudeen Olalekan Adebimpe of the Adebimpe family, Odinjo, Ibadan South East Alhaji Muritala Iyanda Aloba of the Aloba family, Inalende, Ibadan North Engr. (Dr.) Kazeem Rabiu of Akinsumbo Compound, Oke–Balogun Opooyeosa, Ibadan North West Alhaji Kadir Yusuf Farayola of the Samonda family, Ile Samonda, Oje, Ibadan North East Mr. Olukayode David Oduntan Awise of the Oduntan Awise Compound, Oke–Offa, Ibadan North East Alhaji Abideen Mustapha of the Eleko family, Kososi Street, Idi Arere, Ibadan South West Mr. Yinusa Taiwo Ibilade Apapa of the Apapa Compound, Labiran, Ibadan North East Alhaji Sholagbade Nureni Oladejo Arapaja of the Arapaja family, Kudeti, Ibadan South West

The newly installed Baales are: