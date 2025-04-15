‘Ole’ We Can’t Take It – Lagos APC Stakeholders Meeting Turns Chaotic Over Obasa’s Alleged Imposition

An All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Ojokoro LCDA, Lagos State, ended in chaos over the alleged imposition of a candidate by the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

The meeting began peacefully on Monday at 7, Ijaoye Street, at 4:00 p.m. before aggrieved members stormed the venue in protest.

Protesters chanted “Ole!” (thief), “We can’t take it”, and accused Obasa of imposing a candidate from Agege on Ojokoro residents.

Other chants included ‘Who knows Sanusi?’, ‘Obasa can’t control us from Agege’, and ‘We won’t allow a stranger rule us here’.

Addressing newsmen after the disruption, one of the protesters, Olusegun Akinoso-Olawaye said the meeting aimed to ratify an imposed candidate with no ties to the council.

He stressed that a chairmanship aspirant must reside in Ojokoro, and have worked for the party and actively participated in council politics.

He warned that imposing an outsider with no electoral history in Ojokoro would have negative consequences.

“We are here to reject imposition. All aspirants deserve a fair contest to prove their political relevance,” Akinoso-Olawaye stated.

He noted there are at least 18 aspirants for the chairmanship, all of whom had supporters present at the protest.

Another protest leader, Bola Ojetayo, lamented that the party leaders often prioritise personal interests over the will of the people.

She said the protest aimed to prevent the installation of an unfamiliar figure as the next council chairman.

“We must not sell our seat to outsiders. A stranger cannot come and lead us in our own home.

“Leaders can’t sit elsewhere and decide for us. Someone in Agege shouldn’t determine Ojokoro’s leadership,” Ojetayo said.

In response, a former House of Representatives member, and APC stalwart in Ojokoro, James Owolabi, urged protesters to remain peaceful and avoid violence.

Owolabi, who represented Ifako-Ijaiye Federal Constituency, acknowledged the concerns and affirmed their right to protest within the party.

“You have a voice in the party. Express yourselves peacefully without violence,” Owolabi advised.

Other APC leaders present included Jelili Oseni, council chairman, and Ipoola Omisore, a former Lagos Assembly member.