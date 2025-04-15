NRM Expels Key Members In Internal Reorganisation, Calls For National Renewal

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has expelled several prominent members, including its former National Chairman, Isaac Chigozie Udeh, in a move to reorganise the party and position it as a formidable force for Nigeria’s political revival.

Naija News reports that the decision was made during the party’s Emergency National Convention, held on Monday in Abuja, where NRM leaders outlined the party’s commitment to transparency, good governance, and democracy.

In his address at the convention, the Acting National Chairman of the NRM, Chinedu Obi, emphasized the party’s renewed mission to address the country’s socioeconomic challenges.

He called on Nigerians dissatisfied with the current state of the nation to join the NRM’s efforts to “rescue” the country from its ongoing difficulties.

“We are on a mission to help Nigeria overcome its socio-economic crises. We urge all Nigerians who are dissatisfied with the current state of affairs to join our movement,” Obi said.

Prince Obi also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for its efforts in promoting internal democracy within political parties. He highlighted INEC’s role in ensuring due process and safeguarding the integrity of party operations.

“We are grateful to INEC for its proactive role in safeguarding internal party democracy. Their efforts have been instrumental in helping us stay true to our democratic ideals,” Obi stated.

The party leader also acknowledged the contributions of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in reinforcing democratic institutions across Nigeria and addressing challenges related to party governance.

Expulsion Of Key Members

The expulsion of key party members, including Ambassador Isaac Chigozie Udeh (former National Chairman), Mr. Emmanuel Tagbo (former FCT Secretary), Mr. Jenyo Ataunoko (former Ondo State Chairman), and Ms. Agada Agnes (former Kogi State Chairman), followed internal investigations that revealed actions inconsistent with the party’s constitution and procedures.

Obi said on the expulsion, “The integrity of our processes is paramount. All members must adhere to the values and regulations that guide our operations. We remain committed to transparency and accountability in all our affairs.”

The party also ratified a new slate of national officers during the convention. The new leadership includes:

Prince Chinedu Obi – National Chairman

Alhaji Hassan Aminu – National Secretary

Dr. Mustapha Kumchi – Deputy National Chairman

Magdalene Samuel Ghali – National Organising Secretary

Mr. Peters Letsuwa – National Publicity Secretary

Cafimsoli Salisu Musa – National Auditor

Dr. S. M. Oyeghe – Deputy National Legal Adviser

Chief Victor Iweala – National Welfare Secretary

Prince Obi reaffirmed the NRM’s commitment to upholding its constitution and democratic structures, encouraging members to stay focused on the party’s vision for the future.