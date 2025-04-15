NPFL Player, Coach Of The Month For March: Jean Efala, Kennedy Boboye Shine

Akwa United’s captain, Jean Efala, and head coach, Kennedy Boboye, have been named winners of the Player of the Month and Manager of the Month awards for March, respectively.

Akwa United captain, Jean Efala demonstrated exceptional skill during the month by achieving an impressive four clean sheets out of five matches.

Efala’s remarkable performance not only showcased his goalkeeping prowess but also solidified his vital role in the team’s success.

In the race for the Player of the Month award, Efala beat notable competitors, including his teammate Uche Sebastian, Liman Ahmadu of Sunshine Stars, Joseph Atule from Enyimba, Sunday Megwo of Abia Warriors, and Samson Olasupo of Remo Stars.

On the sidelines, Coach Kennedy Boboye led Akwa United to an impressive record of four victories and one draw across five matches. His strategic acumen and ability to motivate his players were pivotal in securing these results.

Boboye faced stiff competition for the Manager of the Month title, going head-to-head with prominent figures such as Finidi George of Rivers United, Ladan Bosso of Bayelsa United, and Mangut Mbwas of Plateau United before ultimately claiming the award.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for Akwa United, as it is the first time this season that either a player or coach from the club has received such honours.