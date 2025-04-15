‘No Southern Candidate Can Take On Tinubu Except Goodluck Jonathan’ – Dele Momodu

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has expressed doubts over the political clout of any southern candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu, except for former President Goodluck Jonathan, though he questioned Jonathan’s willingness to re-enter the race.

Speaking on Arise News on Monday, Momodu highlighted that the only serious opposition figure capable of mounting a robust challenge to Tinubu is Atiku Abubakar, who he believes has the experience and a vast political network to pose a significant threat.

“My theory is very simple and straightforward. No southern candidate can take on Tinubu, except a Goodluck Jonathan for example. But I doubt if he would want to stress himself as he is a man of contentment,” Momodu remarked.

He added, “The only man they fear, and that is why they are already demarketing him, is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

Momodu emphasized that it is not just about numbers but also about having the right network to challenge Tinubu.

“It is a game of numbers. It is also a game of your network. There is no one in Nigeria today as networked and experienced as Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

According to Momodu, anyone who wishes to challenge Tinubu must come from an entirely different direction. He stated, “By next year, Tinubu would have done about three years. I don’t see any magic or miracle he is going to perform between now and then.”

While acknowledging that the opposition parties are focused on coalition-building, Momodu voiced concerns about the reluctance of PDP governors to join forces with other political parties. This, he suggested, may indicate that some PDP governors are covertly supporting Tinubu’s re-election.

Naija News had earlier reported that PDP governors rejected proposals to merge with other parties or form coalitions.

This decision was reaffirmed during a meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, where the PDP Governors Forum, led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, issued a statement declaring they would not participate in any merger or coalition aimed at challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming elections.

“Opposition Must Unite To Challenge Tinubu”

Momodu cautioned that in order for any candidate to defeat Tinubu, there must be a consolidation of strength across opposition parties.

“Opposition leaders are very determined this time to work together. The truth of the matter is that Atiku cannot go into it alone, Obi cannot go into it alone, Kwankwaso cannot go into it alone and likewise whosoever wants to run,” he stated.

He further emphasized that the opposition must unite and work strategically to challenge the APC. “If our Governors are saying that oh, they don’t want to go into a coalition, then it means that surreptitiously, you are probably working for a Tinubu presidency,” he warned.