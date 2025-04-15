Nigeria Announces Contactless Biometric Passport Application For Citizens In US, Mexico, Jamaica, Brazil

The Federal Government has announced the launch of the second phase of its contactless biometric passport application system at its four diplomatic missions located in the United States, Mexico, Jamaica, and Brazil.

Naija News reports that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) shared this information via a tweet from its official 𝕏 account, attributed to Service Spokesman ACI AS Akinlabi.

The publication said in continuation of the phased implementation of the Contactless Biometric Passport Application System at Nigerian Missions abroad, the NIS, led by Comptroller General Kemi Nanna Nandap, aims to inform the public, particularly Nigerians living overseas, about the advancement of this initiative in the specified countries.

“The application system, which is currently available on Google Play Store (NIS Mobile), is designed to allow Nigerians renew their passports without visiting any passport centre for biometrics enrollment.

‘’The Apple Store version will be onboarded shortly and an enhanced version of the NIS Mobile App for both Android and iOS users will be deployed to further improve users’ experience and accessibility.

“With this roll-out, the Service further informs the general public that the Contactless Passport App is now available in Canada, the USA, Mexico, Jamaica, Brazil, Europe, and Asia.

‘’It is yet to be rolled out in Australia and Nigeria, a future date will be announced for both countries in due course. The Service remains committed to innovative and efficient service delivery to Nigerians anywhere in the world,” the NIS noted.