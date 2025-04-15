Mikel Arteta To Have Partey, White For Real Madrid Vs Arsenal UCL Clash

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has recorded an encouraging development as two key players returned to training ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta had both Thomas Partey and Ben White in training on Tuesday, which is promising for Arteta as the Premier League side prepare for their trip to Spain.

Partey had to leave the pitch during the 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday and was substituted by Jurrien Timber. On the other hand, White has been managing some lingering fitness issues related to a knee problem, which kept him out of the matchday squad.

In contrast, Riccardo Calafiori was not present with the rest of the team during training. Nevertheless, the positive news about Partey and White could greatly enhance Arsenal’s prospects in this crucial fixture.

Arsenal come into this match with confidence after securing a 3-0 victory against Real Madrid in the first leg at the Emirates. A standout performance included a brace from Declan Rice and a goal from Mikel Merino, which set a solid foundation for the return leg.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has shared his insights on how Arteta should tackle the upcoming match.

Given the substantial lead from the first leg, Ferdinand believes the strategic approach will be crucial. He encouraged Arteta to consider an assertive game plan, urging the team to “go toe to toe” with Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ferdinand emphasized the importance of not adopting a defensive stance merely to protect their lead: “Does he go out there and say, ‘Let’s be defensive, let’s protect, let’s just sit and hold what we’ve got,’ or does he go in with the mindset that if they score, they have to net four or five to win?… That’s what I would do. I would say, ‘Listen, let’s go, toe to toe!’”

The match is set to kick off at 8 PM Nigerian time, and the anticipation is building as Arsenal look to maintain their strong position in the competition.