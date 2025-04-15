LP Crisis: Apapa Is Seeking Attention – NLC

The Acting Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Political Commission, Theophilus Ndubaku, has said Lamidi Apapa’s tenure as Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) has expired.

Naija News reports that Professor Ndubaku said Apapa’s tenure expired along with that of Julius Abure.

He stated this in reaction to Apapa’s interview on Smile FM, Lagos. The factional chairman of LP, speaking on the radio station, on Monday, explained that the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting he scheduled on Monday (yesterday) would hold on a later day.

According to him, by Article 14 of the party’s Constitution, he should be the one in charge of the party since the Supreme Court removed Abure.

Addressing Apapa’s claim, Ndubaku told the Nation that everything about Abure and Apapa in Labour Party has expired.

“Everything about Abure and his followers ended after the expiration of that period given which they endorsed for terms of settlement.

“That includes Apapa and everybody because we are not talking about Abure alone. We are talking about the entire structure of the LP (NWC),” he said.

He explained that Apapa is seeking attention. He further alleged that most of them were being sponsored by persons afraid of LP’s capacity to win 2027 election.

“Apapa is just seeking attention. Once the media understand the whole issues and where it is coming from, they will stop projecting his claim to the chairmanship position of the party.

“Most of them are being sponsored because they know that LP is the party to beat come 2027, that is why they are scared,” he stated.