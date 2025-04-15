Lagos Deputy Gov, Hamzat ‘Cries Out’ Over Excessive Billing By Eko Disco

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has expressed his concerns regarding the high estimated billing practices of electricity distribution companies, citing that Eko Disco issued a bill of ₦29 million to his residence at the State House this month.

Prior to this, he received a bill of ₦2.7 million for electricity usage in March.

Describing the situation as “crazy,” he noted that although he had acquired a meter, the failure to convert the facility has posed a significant challenge.

He shared this experience during the Round Table Meeting and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Lagos State Government and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in Lagos.

The Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources organized the meeting.

The MoU signing marked the initiation of a power project aimed at extending electricity access to rural communities in Lagos.

The REA has already pinpointed several communities in Epe, Badagry, Ojo, Amuwo-Odofin, and others for this initiative.

Funding for the project will be provided by the Federal and State Governments, along with private stakeholders, in a distribution of 60 percent, 30 percent, and 10 percent, respectively.

The deputy governor recounted his experience with estimated billing to highlight the significance of the new renewable electricity project that the REA will lead.

“Last month, in my house, the State House, the bill was N2.7 million. This month, the Eko Disco sent us a bill of ₦29 million.

“It’s crazy. So, we have actually procured a meter. I bought a meter to say, look, don’t give me a crazy bill. I bought the meter, but to convert it, what happened?” the deputy governor said.

He also narrated the experience of another person in Surulere.

“In some areas in Lagos — I’m sure a lot of you know Lagos — there’s a place called Oke Aguda in Surulere.

“The people came to me, and I was asking them to calm down. The rent in a year is about N2 million, but EKEDC gave him a fee of ₦2.8 million in electricity. Those are the challenges that we have. So, our people are suffering because of these meter bills.

“What we are doing today looks very small. When the commissioner said we’ll be signing these, we’ll come tomorrow, I said why are you keeping us for three days? But I understand what he’s trying to do. It’s important. This is the need of the people,” he said.

Lagos Will Lead War Against Domestication – Aliyu

In his remark, the Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu, said that over ₦200 billion has been spent in the country just to import photo-voltaic (PV) panels.

Aliyu said his agency is set to change the narrative, striving to domesticate and manufacture renewable equipment in the country.

He said he believes that Lagos, being the centre of excellence, will lead a total war in that domestication drive.

“While there is a need for that importation, one of the key things our agency is striving for is domesticating the manufacturing of this renewable equipment. Your Excellency, Lagos, being the centre of excellence, is going to lead a total war in that domestication,” he said.

To this end, he said the agency has already crystallized the emergence of a PV panel manufacturing plant in Lagos.

“Here in Lagos, it’s a 100-megawatt capacity, and they are over there; they started production,” he said.

The head of the REA indicated that the agency is currently negotiating a joint development agreement with Green World, a lithium battery assembly facility located in Lagos.

He noted that this initiative represents a $150 million investment in the region.

Prior to the involvement of the REA, he mentioned that there was a photovoltaic panel manufacturing assembly plant situated in Ikotun, Lagos.

“They started with 10 megawatts, but with the collaboration with REA, they have moved and increased their capacity to an additional 100-megawatt capacity,” he said.

He told Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Hamzat that this was what the agency has been doing to domesticate the manufacturing of solar equipment, especially in the state.

Remarking about innovation, he said, “We want to seek the approval of Lagos State to pioneer the first floating solar power plant in Lagos.

“With the unique challenge of limited land availability in Lagos State, we want to deploy an 80-megawatt plant at the University of Lagos.

“But we want to seek the approval of the state to give us that approval to make it a floating solar panel, which will be the first of its kind in Nigeria. And we hope that that approval will be granted to us.”

He also revealed plans to sign the rooftop solar for public institutions, saying that Lagos State has been the first and only state qualified to benefit from this.

REA has identified various communities in Epe, Badagry, Ojo, Amuwo-Odofin, and others for intervention.