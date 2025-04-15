Lagos Assembly Calls For Full Enforcement Of Tenancy Law

The Lagos State House of Assembly urged the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to ensure the comprehensive enforcement of the Tenancy Law of Lagos State, enacted in 2015.

Additionally, the House called on the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, to enhance public awareness initiatives aimed at informing residents about the Tenancy Law’s provisions.

The lawmakers emphasised that this initiative is part of broader efforts to tackle the ongoing problem of landlords imposing arbitrary rent increases throughout the state.

These resolutions were prompted by a motion presented by Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh, who highlighted the urgent need to address excessive rent hikes exacerbating Lagos’s housing crisis.

He referenced Section 37 of the Tenancy Law, which prohibits unreasonable rent increases and offers legal options for tenants affected by such hikes.

Olumoh pointed out that the relentless rise in rental prices is contributing to the increasing number of homeless individuals in Lagos.

In support of the motion, Hon. Desmond Elliot, representing Surulere 1, disclosed that rents in his constituency have surged by as much as 100 to 200 per cent.

While he acknowledged that infrastructural development in the area has played a role in these increases, he insisted that such developments should not serve as a justification for arbitrary rent hikes.

Elliot called for a review of the law, particularly the clause requiring tenants to pay two years’ rent in advance, along with commissions and legal fees.

Aro Moshood criticised landlords who set new rental rates without considering tenants’ income levels or providing prior notice, as required by law. He also condemned illegal evictions that circumvent established legal processes.

“Many people earning the minimum wage can no longer afford a room in Lagos,” Moshood lamented.

Shabi Adebola also called on the state government to fulfil its obligation by increasing the availability of affordable housing options for the underprivileged.

In his ruling, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa emphasized the delicate nature of the issue, noting that it encompasses not only rental costs but also the rising prices of construction materials. He proposed engaging in discussions with real estate stakeholders to identify sustainable solutions.

The Speaker then instructed the Acting Clerk, Abubakar Ottun, to send a finalized copy of the resolution to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for approval.