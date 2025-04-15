Labour Party Rejects HURIWA’s Allegations On Abure’s Legitimacy

The Labour Party has strongly refuted allegations made by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) that its National Chairman, Julius Abure, is illegally occupying office.

Naija News reports that the party described the claims as unfounded, misleading, and without merit, reaffirming that Abure’s position remains legitimate and unchallenged by any Supreme Court ruling.

In a statement issued on Monday, signed by the Director-General of the Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilization and Integration, Marcel Ngogbehei, the party clarified that Abure was duly elected during the National Convention of the Labour Party, which took place on March 27, 2024.

Ngogbehei emphasized that the convention was conducted in full compliance with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act, rendering the election outcome valid and binding.

“The referenced Supreme Court judgment did not in any way challenge or override the decisions made at that convention,” Ngogbehei said, directly addressing the claims made by HURIWA.

He rejected the notion that Abure’s election was invalid, insisting that there had been no Supreme Court ruling to challenge Abure’s position as Labour Party Chairman.

HURIWA had earlier accused Abure of ignoring a Supreme Court decision that allegedly nullified his claim to the chairmanship.

However, the Labour Party vehemently rejected this assertion, stating that no such ruling exists to challenge Abure’s legitimacy.

The party further criticized HURIWA for spreading what it deemed to be misinformation, urging the group to seek proper legal counsel before issuing public statements.

“It is both surprising and disappointing that an organization that claims to advocate for rule of law and democratic principles would issue such a misguided position,” Ngogbehei added, expressing the party’s frustration with HURIWA’s stance.

The Labour Party warned that such misleading statements could exacerbate political tensions and promote institutional disobedience, which could undermine the political and democratic order.

The Labour Party reaffirmed its commitment to upholding internal democracy, lawful processes, and unity within the party. It called on all stakeholders to be mindful of actions that could destabilize democratic governance and undermine the integrity of the party.

“The Labour Party remains committed to internal democracy, lawful processes, and the unity of our great party,” Ngogbehei stated, reiterating the party’s dedication to maintaining order, integrity, and democratic principles within the political space.